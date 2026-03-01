Thomas Pohlabel

Pohlabel, Thomas J.



Thomas J. Pohlabel, age 98, of Eaton, OH passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 29, 2026 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. He was born November 2, 1927 in Lima, Ohio to the late John H. and Bonnie L. (Dawson) Pohlabel. Thomas was a U.S. Army Air Corps Veteran and served during WWII. Upon conclusion of his service, he returned to Dayton and earned a Bachelor's Degree from the University of Dayton. After graduation, he resumed his military service as an Officer in the U.S. Army, serving during the Korean War. He dedicated his professional career to Dayton Power & Light as an Accountant, where he retired after 33 years. Thomas was a devoted UD Flyers Basketball fan, a member of the American Legion, the Knights of Columbus and Visitation Catholic Church in Eaton. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 66 years, Suzanne Pohlabel; brother John "Jack" Pohlabel; and sister Rosileen Pohlabel. He is survived by his children: John Pohlabel of Eaton, Virginia (Mark) Spanier of Eaton, Joe Pohlabel of Oxford, Amy (Mike) Stanoikovich of Brookville and Matt (Mindy) Pohlabel of Springboro; 16 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and many special friends. The family would like to give a special thank you to DayCity Hospice, especially his nurses Shelby and Kim and to his caregiver Madi for their loving care. A memorial mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday March 7, 2026 at Visitation Catholic Church, 407 East Main St., Eaton, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to DayCity Hospice. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.gardfuneralhome.com.



