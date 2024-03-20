Thomasson, Lynn

Thomasson, Sr, Lynn Gene



Age 80, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Friday, March 15, 2024. Funeral service will be held at 12:00 pm, Friday, March 22, 2024, at Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, 27 N Gettysburg Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45417. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: West Memory Garden Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 4520 Salem Ave.



