THOMPSON, Ann



Ann Thompson, 83, of Englewood, passed away Friday, February 12, 2021. Born in Tipp City, she was the daughter to the late Roy and Helen (Bodenmiller) Ingersol and also preceded by her beloved husband, Byron Thompson, and 2 infant sons, Robbie and Dougie. Ann is survived by her daughter, Krista (Jim) Witters; grandchildren, Kent (Alison) Witters, Jillian



Witters; great-grandchildren, Gage, Torrie, Cassie and Gavin; special friends, Ted and Debbie Stahl; step-children, Dee Allen, Chip Shaffer; step-grandchildren Chad Allen, Jonathan Shafer; step-great-grandchildren, Brandon and Brian. Ann was a longtime member of Englewood United Methodist Church. Walk-through visitation (social distancing and masks required) will be held on Friday, February 19, 2021, at Kindred Funeral Home, 400 Union Boulevard, Englewood, starting at 11:00 am, with a celebration of Ann's life at 12:00 pm, with Pastor Kim Armentrout officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Hill Cemetery, Piqua, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or Englewood United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.kindredfuneralhome.com.

