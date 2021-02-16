X

THOMPSON, Ann

ajc.com

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

THOMPSON, Ann

Ann Thompson, 83, of Englewood, passed away Friday, February 12, 2021. Born in Tipp City, she was the daughter to the late Roy and Helen (Bodenmiller) Ingersol and also preceded by her beloved husband, Byron Thompson, and 2 infant sons, Robbie and Dougie. Ann is survived by her daughter, Krista (Jim) Witters; grandchildren, Kent (Alison) Witters, Jillian

Witters; great-grandchildren, Gage, Torrie, Cassie and Gavin; special friends, Ted and Debbie Stahl; step-children, Dee Allen, Chip Shaffer; step-grandchildren Chad Allen, Jonathan Shafer; step-great-grandchildren, Brandon and Brian. Ann was a longtime member of Englewood United Methodist Church. Walk-through visitation (social distancing and masks required) will be held on Friday, February 19, 2021, at Kindred Funeral Home, 400 Union Boulevard, Englewood, starting at 11:00 am, with a celebration of Ann's life at 12:00 pm, with Pastor Kim Armentrout officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Hill Cemetery, Piqua, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or Englewood United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.kindredfuneralhome.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Kindred Funeral Home

400 Union Boulevard

Englewood, OH

45322

https://www.kindredfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.