THOMPSON, Arnold



"Arnie"



Arnold "Arnie" Thompson, age 82 of Hamilton, passed away on Monday, December 14, 2020. Arnie was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on January 19, 1938, to the late Steve and Alice (Morgan) Thompson. Arnie



retired from Champion International Paper after over 40 years of service. Arnie was a life-long bowler, from his beginnings as a pin setter to competing in leagues and tournaments. Arnie was known for bowling his first perfect games after the age of 70. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles and the Hugh L. Bates Masonic Lodge. Above all, Arnie enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his "babies," including his grandchildren and great-grandchildren – no matter how old. Arnie is survived by his children, Frances (Steve) Spurlock, Peggy (Karl) Cornett, and Barry Thompson; his grandchildren, Leann (Wes) Retherford, Jennifer (Scott) Schuckman, Kevin Spurlock, Megan (Kris) Williamson, and Ryan (Kim) Law; 10 great-grandchildren; his sister, Abby



Harris; as well as many extended family members, close friends and bowling buddies. Arnie was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Retha Thompson; his siblings, Bertha Pence, Lil Harris, Emma Harris, Dorothy Rogers, Flora Roger, and Jesse Thompson. Due to concerns for public health, services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the charity of the donor's choice. On-line condolences may be made at www.browndawsonflick.com.

