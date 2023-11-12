THOMPSON, Carolyn "Lynn"



CAROLYN "LYNN" THOMPSON, age 90, joined her loved ones in eternal peace on Sunday, November 5, 2023. She was born on January 23, 1933, the daughter of John W. and Mary E. (Ninde) Howell. Lynn grew up on her family's farm in Clark County and graduated from George School in Newtown, PA. After high school, Lynn went to Bucknell University where she joined the Delta Delta Delta Sorority and married her college sweetheart. While raising her family, she was actively involved in many areas of volunteering which eventually led to a career in volunteer management.



Lynn loved ballroom dancing, gardening, reading, current events, watching all sports and being active in a 12-step program where she helped many people. She also loved spending time with her loved ones and the best kitty in the whole words, Fred Astaire Thompson.



Lynn was preceded in death by her parents, John and Mary Howell; son, Richard Carl Cording; daughter, Margaret Patricia Cording and her grandson, Christopher Phillips.



She is survived by her daughter, Susan Elizabeth Kaiser; granddaughter, Melissa M. Rice; brother, John W. Howell, along with special nieces, Lynise Rollins and Julie Richardson; great niece, Jessica Crawford, great nephews, William Brewer and John Brewer; great-great nieces, nephews and many cousins! Lynn also leaves behind her love, life partner Ron Kurth (pictured).



Family and friends are invited to gather on Monday, November 20, 2023 during a time of viewing from 11am-Noon with a celebration of Lynn's life beginning at Noon in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. A reception will follow the service, and burial will take place in Ferncliff Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting www.littletonandrue.com.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Littleton & Rue Funeral Home

830 N Limestone Street

Springfield, OH

45503-3610

https://www.littletonandrue.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral