Thompson, Catherine

Obituaries
3 hours ago
X

Thompson, Catherine "Cathy"

Age 62, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. Memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm, Friday, December 15, 2023 at Germantown Pike Church of Christ, 4310 Germantown Pk., Dayton, Ohio 45417 with Minister Adrian Bryant officiating. Family will gather one hour prior to service to receive friends. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com.

Funeral Home Information

Thomas Funeral Home - Trotwood (Dayton)

4520 Salem Avenue

Dayton, OH

45416

