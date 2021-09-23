THOMPSON, John F.



Age 59 of Dayton, passed away Sunday, September 12, 2021. He was born December 2, 1961, in Dayton, OH, to the late Chester and Ruth



Thompson.



John is survived by his sons: Steven and Scott Thompson; sister, Jill (Terry) Caldwell; former spouse, Kathy Thompson;



father-in-law, Mike Passaniti; cousins: Jim and Barb Ellis; and several other relatives and friends.



In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his brother, Jeff Thompson.



John graduated from Beavercreek High School in 1979. He spent his career as a tool and die computer programmer with Spectra Tech, and Norwood Tool in Dayton, OH. Most recently, John applied his skills maintaining and remodeling apartment buildings. John enjoyed motorcross bike riding, reading science fiction, working with his hands, and learning about new technology.



The family will receive friends Saturday, September 25, 2021, from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel, (3380 Dayton-Xenia Rd., Beavercreek, OH 45432), where a funeral service celebrating John's life will



immediately follow at 11:00 a.m., with Heath Rogers of Knollwood Church of Christ officiating. To leave a message of condolence for John's family, or to share a special memory, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com.

