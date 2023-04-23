Thompson, Nancy



Nancy Kerr Thompson, age 85, of Huber Heights, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 7th 2023 while in hospice care at Springfield Regional Medical Center. She was born in Clinton, Iowa on February 26, 1938 the daughter of Norman G .Kerr and Martha (Lee) Kerr. She graduated from the Miami Valley Hospital School of Nursing in 1959 and spent her career at Miami Valley hospital in various capacities for 35+ years. After retirement, she continued using her nursing skills as a volunteer at the hospital. She was a fierce advocate for girls and women's rights and demonstrated her commitment by leading consciousness raising groups, influencing the school district to re-evaluate books to ensure equal gender representation and was the 1st woman president of the Huber Heights City Schools School Board, where she served for 8 years. She enjoyed reading, had diverse musical preferences from Pavarotti to the Dixie Chicks, loved gardening and flowers, adored animals and treasured the family property in Muskoka, Canada. She was a loving and cherished wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend and will be missed by all who knew her. She is survived by her 4 daughters Laura (Chris) Mokren, Elizabeth Thompson, Amy (Rod) Alsip and Anne (Mark-Tami Hotta) Thompson. She is also survived by her grandchildren Robert (Taylor) Poling, Julianne (Jacob) Ross, Kuni Hotta, Tomo Hotta and Max Hotta, sisters Barb Alder and Cathy Kerr; and brother Jerry Kerr. She was preceded in death by her parents; her beloved husband of 56 years Ivan Lee Thompson where her love affair was rooted in devotion, compassion and dedication. She was also preceded in death by her brother Tom Kerr. A Celebration of Nancy's Life will be held on Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 1:00 pm at the ZERKLE FUNERAL HOME, 11900 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday from 12:00 pm until the time of the service. Burial will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Nancy's memory to Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45420, The Alzheimer's Association 6077 Far Hills Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45459 or to the Miami Valley Hospital Foundation, 31 Wyoming St., Dayton, Ohio 45409. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.zerklefh.com.

