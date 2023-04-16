Thompson, Nancy



Nancy (Kerr) Thompson, age 85, of Huber Heights, passed away peacefully on April 7, 2023 while in hospice care at Springfield Regional Medical Center. She was born in Clinton, Iowa on February 26, 1938, the daughter of Norman and Martha (Lee) Kerr. Her family later moved to Middletown and she graduated from Middletown High School. A graduate of the Miami Valley Hospital School of Nursing, she spent her career at the hospital for over 35 years. After retirement she continued as a volunteer at the hospital. She also served as the first woman president of the Huber Heights School Board for eight years. She enjoyed reading, diverse music, gardening and animals, and treasured the family property in Muskoka, Canada. She is survived by her daughters, Laura (Chris) Mokren, Elizabeth Thompson, Amy (Rod) Alsip and Anne (Mark-Tami Hotta) Thompson; grandchildren, Robert (Taylor) Poling, Julianna (Jacob) Ross, Kuni, Tomo and Max Hotta; sisters, Barbara (Doug) Alder and Cathy Kerr; and brother, Jerry (Peggy) Kerr. She was preceded in death by her parents; her beloved husband of 56 years, Ivan; and her brother, Thomas (Connie) Kerr. A Celebration of Life will be held April 29 at 1:00 pm at the Zerkle Funeral Home in Tipp City with a gathering of family and friends from noon until the time of service. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton; The Alzheimer's Association; or the Miami Valley Hospital Foundation.

