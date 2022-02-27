THOMSON, William K. "Bill"



William (Bill) K. Thomson, 85, loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather went to his heavenly home on February 23, 2022, at his residence. He was born on February 2, 1937, in Greenville, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his parents Kenneth and Mary (Drew) Thomson. He is survived by his wife of 65 years Donna Mae (McCormick) Thomson, children, Jeff (Sue Braun)



Thomson Diane (Mark) Vincent, and Shelly (Rodney) Bullen, grandchildren, Christopher Leaming, Joshua Leaming, Kevin Vincent, Danielle Thomson, Kyle (Allison) Vincent, and Jenna Thomson, great-grandchildren, Nora Vincent, Cecilia Vincent, and Freya Vincent, sister, Sandy Rounds, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and in-laws. He served in the US Army. He was an integral part of the creation of LexisNexis where he worked for many years. After he retired, he helped many



people with their computer issues. He had a passion for



anything computer related. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He donated his body to the Wright State University Boonshoft School of Medicine. His family will have a private memorial service at a later date. He will be laid to rest at Valley View Cemetery.

