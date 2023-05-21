Thorman, Charles E. "Chuck"



Charles (Charlie, Chuck, Chuckles, Charlie Chan) E. Thorman was born August 10, 1956 and passed away May 6, 2023). He was preceded in death by his mother, father, and grand parents.



He is survived by his wife, best friend, and biggest pain in his ass, ConnieThorman. Chuck is also survived by his 5 fantastic kids: Charlie (Jamie) Thorman, Missi (Kyle) Geswein, Michael Thorman, Tommy Thorman and Dawn (Darren) Haught. Although he may not have seen or spoken to or told them he loved all of them frequently he thought of them every day. He had 7 of the best grandchildren a man could have and 3 beautiful great-grandchildren. His brother he fought and loved with the same energy: Richard(Natlie) Thorman, Tom (Bonnie) Thorman, and Johnda (Jim) Fox, his sister he adored more than he wanted her to know; and several wonderful nieces and nephews.



Chuck's stature may have been on the shorter side, but he had plenty of spunk. He never met a stranger, had a heart as big as an air balloon, was always willing to help others out but not afraid to put them in their place. His goofy smile and quick witted one liners was sure to put a smile on your face every time. He was the unofficial mayor of Spring Valley Estates. He loved to fish, listen to and play music, hang out with his family and friends, barter and trade, but above all he loved his Bengals the most.



We loved him more than he knew. He will be truly missed, and we are all better for having had him in our lives.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Hospice of Dayton (online at https://www.hospiceofdayton.org/donations/ or mail to 324Wilimington Avenue, Dayton, Ohio 45420). A celebration of life will be announced at a later time. You are welcome to write a condolence message, plant a tree, upload a photo, and share a story about Charles at www.ConnerAndKoch.com.

