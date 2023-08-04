Thornburg, Mary

Thornburg (Skinner), Mary Jacquie



Mary Jacquie Thornburg, 71, of Springfield, passed away on July 30th, 2023, at Miami Valley Hospital following a brief illness. She was born February 9th, 1952, in Springfield, Ohio the daughter of Richard and Rosemary (Spahr) Skinner. Jacquie's career spanned 43 years with many public service jobs and she retired in 2018 from the Clark County Combined Health District where she was the administrative assistant to the Health Commissioner, Charlie Patterson. She was a member of the Enon Eagles, enjoyed going out to dinner and traveling with her husband. She will be greatly missed. Jacquie is survived by her husband 53 years, William Thornburg; a brother, Chris Skinner (Cathy); brother-in-law, Paul Bokelmann; four nieces and nephews: Christopher Skinner (Jodie), Michael Skinner (Mindy), Lacey Cox (Travis) and Lindsay Hess (Tyson); several great nieces and nephews and many friends. Jacquie is preceded in death by her beloved and special son, Aric W. Thornburg who passed on December 15th, 1991 at the age of 12. She dearly missed him and his now side-by-side with him in eternity. Also preceded in death her parents and a sister, Judy Bokelmann. The family will receive friends on Monday, August 7th from 5-7 p.m. at Littleton & Rue Funeral Home. A celebration of life will be held on Tuesday, August 8th at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.littletonandrue.com.





