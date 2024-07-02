Thornton, Cora M.



Cora M. Thornton, age 96, passed away peacefully on June 26, 2024, surrounded by her loving family. Graveside service will be held on Wed, July 3, 2024, 9:00 am at Dayton National Cemetery, 4100 W 3rd St, Dayton OH 45428, Rev. Dr. Lysander Nelms, officiating. The family will receive relatives & friends Tuesday, July 2, 2024 at the funeral home from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm. FACIAL MASK IS RECOMMENDED. For full obituary, visit https://www.loritts-neilson.com. Arrangements entrusted to the LORITTS-NEILSON FUNERAL HOME, INC. 3924 W. 3rd St.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com