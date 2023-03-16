Thornton, James Michael
James Michael Thornton, age 71, of Columbus Ohio, passed away on Thursday, March 9, 2023. Visitation 11 am- 1pm Monday, March 20 at House of Wheat Funeral Home, 2107 N. Gettysburg Avenue, Dayton, OH. Family to receive friends from 12 pm- 1 pm. Homegoing service to begin at 1pm. (Mask Required).
Funeral Home Information
House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc
2107 N Gettysburg Ave
Dayton, OH
45406
https://www.houseofwheat.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral