Tieman, Patricia Ann



Patricia Ann Tieman, age 85 of Cincinnati, passed away at Mimi's House on June 15, 2024. She was born in Cincinnati on June 15, 1939, the daughter of James and Mildred Stringfield. In 1958 in Cincinnati she married Earl L. Tieman and he preceded her in death on January 9, 2015. Patricia was longtime member of the Princeton Pike Church of God, Power Source, and Pike City Church. The day Patricia, our dearest Mother, left this earth to go to her heavenly home, there was left a great void in so many hearts. She was a wife. She was a selfless, devoted, wise advisor and best friend, our Mother. Patricia was a Mammaw who loved her Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren with every bit of her being. She was Momma Trish to several women in the jail ministry. She was a trusted friend. She was a mighty woman of God. So many will miss her taking their face into her hands and telling them how very beautiful they are, and how much she loves them . No one sings "His Eye is on the Sparrow"like our Mother. On her birthday, Heaven got a little bit sweeter. Oh what a grande reception of family, dear friends, and her Lord and Savior met her at the gate! It has truly been an honor and our Greatest Blessing to be able to call you our Mother and our Best Friend. So we don't say goodbye but we will see you again Momma! Our Love Always. She is survived by two daughters, Kimberly (Kevin) Beatty and Kathie (Tim) Russell; two grandchildren, Christopher (Amanda) Beatty and Caitlyn (Cody) Miller; three great grandchildren, Kendyl Miller, Trip and Mila Beatty; numerous other relatives and friends that are like family. She was preceded in death by her parents. A Celebration of Life service will be held at Pike City Church, 412 S. Front St., Hamilton, Ohio 45011 on July 6, 2024, at 6:00 PM with Pastor Luke Hill and Pastor Jake Jacobs officiating. Patricia had a great love for all children so the family request in Lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made directly to the Pike City Building Fund Community Center online or submitted directly to the Pike City Building Fund Community Center.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com