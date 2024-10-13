Tilton, Laura E.



age 98, departed this life on Saturday, October 5, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio.She is survived by many loving family and friends. Visitation 9:00 AM. Service to follow 9:30 AM, Wednesday, October 16, 2024, at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 3211 Lakeview Ave. Interment Dayton National Cemetery.



H. H. Roberts Mortuary.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com