Tilton, Phyllis

Phyllis Tilton, age 74, of Dayton, passed away on June 18, 2023. She was born on March 3, 1949 in Kermit, West Virginia to the late James and Ruby Mollett. Her memory will be cherished by her sons: Dale Tilton III and Dwayne (Joetta) Tilton; her 12 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; and many extended family and close friends. A visitation will be held from 5:00pm to 7:00pm on Monday, June 26, 2023 at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, in Dayton, Ohio, where the funeral service will begin at 7:00pm. Phyllis will be taken to Kermit, West Virginia to be laid to rest with her husband at Mollett Cemetery at a later date. To share a memory of Phyllis or to leave a special message for her family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.



