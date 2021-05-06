TIMMINS, Arthur



Arthur Timmins (February 22, 1924 - May 3, 2021), or Papa as he was known to his grandchildren and great-grandchild, was born and raised in Brooklyn, New York. Prior to graduating from Erasmus Hall, his first job was delivering telegrams by



bicycle for Western Union. Next he worked at a local men's store, Abraham and Strauss, where he developed a lifelong passion for clothes. After serving in the Army during the



Second World War, he met his beloved wife Fran, who he



proposed to after just three dates. On September 17, 1949, they married and enjoyed 68 years together. They developed and expanded her family's local window cleaning business



into a multi-city operation doing industrial cleaning and



serving three cities across two states. As a testament to the couple's hard work, he was appointed to the board of his



industry's international trade association. He was president of the Dayton Riverdale Optimist Club, a 32nd degree Mason, and a board member of Beth Abraham Synagogue. Art was



also a member of Temple Israel, and most recently, Temple Emanuel in Sarasota, FL. In his spare time, Art enjoyed playing tennis and golf.



Arthur was preceded in death by his devoted wife Fran and son, Jeffrey Charles Timmins; brothers Gerald and Marvin, and brother-in-law Milton Lieblich (wife Janet still living in



Cleveland, OH).



He is survived by his daughters, Marla Harlan (Stephen) of Dayton, OH, Cheryl Timmins of New Orleans, LA, and grandchildren, Seth Harlan (Paula) of Fort Collins, CO, Chad Harlan of Dayton, OH, and Nola Timmins of New Orleans, LA, and great-granddaughter Bari Harlan.



A private family funeral service will be held Friday morning in Sarasota, FL, followed by a Zoom gathering for family and friends. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to one of the following three charitable organizations: Southeastern Guide Dogs, 4210 77th St E. Palmetto, FL 34221, the Florida Gulf Chapter of Alzheimer's Association, 14010 Roosevelt Blvd, #709, Clearwater, FL 33762, or Joslin Diabetes Center in Boston, MA.

