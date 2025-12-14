Timothy Harris

Harris, Timothy Alan



Timothy Alan Harris, age 70, went home to be with his Lord and Savior after a courageous battle against cancer Sunday, December 7, 2025. He was surrounded by his family, who he loved dearly. While Tim had many accolades, he was most proud of being a loving husband, father, and grandpa to his 13 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Tim was proud of being a senior quality Engineer for Honda, loved traveling the world and sharing his experiences with others. He will always be remembered for being in his children's corner as a coach and mentor. Tim always had a smile on his face and wanted to bring cheer to those around him. He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years Jody (Bereczky) Harris, daughters Tabitha & Jayson Thompson, Jennifer & Cory McNutt, Kristina Thompson & George Hammann, son Timothy Matthew & Michelle Harris, parents James & Patricia Harris, brothers Robert Harris, and Craig & Kimberly Harris. He was proceeded in death by grandparents Helen & Marvel Zapp and Elsie & Ray Koppmann. Services will be held December 18, 2025, at The Lawrenceville Church of God, 3131 Fox Hollow Rd. Springfield, OH 45502. Visitation begins at 11 am with service starting at 12pm. Burial, with military honors, will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Arrangements entrusted to the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared online at www.jkzfh.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com