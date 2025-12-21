Timothy Thies

Thies, Timothy Norman



On Wednesday December 10, 2025 Tim, age 67, of Dayton, lost his 9 month battle with lung cancer. He leaves behind many who loved and will miss him: daughters Stephany "MoJo" (Mike "Gard") Gard, Jamie "Jumper" Thies and Toni "Bo" Thies; grandchildren Aaron "AC", Taylor "Tater Tots", Isaiah "Boomer", Kayla "Binks", Owen "Big O", & Elyse "Hollywood"; mother Mary Thies; siblings Sharon (James) Pytel, Michael Thies, Robert (Carol) Thies, Patricia (Michael) Leach, David Thies; as well as aunts, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Tim is preceded in death by his father Norman Thies, and brother Gary Thies. After attending Wilbur Wright High School Tim started an early career at Kadon Corp. where he worked for many years before embarking on new ventures working alongside friends painting and rehabbing homes around Dayton. Tim was always up for a good time, seeking fun and laughter in any situation. You could often find him shooting pool, singing karaoke or riding his bike around town. He reveled in entertaining with a joke followed by his signature sideways smirk indicating his own self-amusement as well. One of his biggest gifts was bestowing nicknames to those around him. A Visitation will be held Saturday, December 27, 2025 from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm with a Service at 4:00 pm at Newcomer Funeral Home (3380 Dayton-Xenia Road, Beavercreek, Ohio 45432). He was a frequent patron and friend of Carmichael's Pub (3011 Wayne Ave, Dayton, OH 45420), please join us there for a Celebration of Life at the conclusion of the service to honor the man who saw life as a playground, not a checklist.



