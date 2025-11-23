Timothy Thurin

Thurin, Timothy "Tim"



Timothy James Thurin, age 77, passed away on November 20, 2025. He was born in Canton, Ohio on January 13, 1948 to James and June Thurin. After graduating from Central Catholic High School in Canton, he went on to attend University of Dayton and earned his bachelor's degree in business. His heart stayed with his fraternity for the rest of his life. He enjoyed being a member of DTN and was very involved helping with setting up reunions for his brothers. He deeply enjoyed golfing as well. He would play any course any time he could. Most importantly, he loved his family deeply. Tim is preceded in death by his parents and mother-in-law Mary C. Stang. He is forever missed by his wife Geni, his son Simon, and his daughter Susie (Travis) Miller. He is also remembered by his siblings Sr. Jeannie Thurin, Vicki (Ray) Musser, Patsy Thurin, Tom Thurin, Nancy (David) Prosser, his grandbabies Hailey and Riley and beloved papillon Rosie. We will have a visitation to remember Tim on Saturday, November 29, 2025 from 3:00 - 5:00 pm at Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home 5555 Philadelphia Dr Dayton, Ohio 45415. There will be a celebration of life service immediately following the visitation at 5:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the DTN Scholarship fund.



