Tincher, Debra

Age 69, of Hamilton, passed away on Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at Hospice of Cincinnati Blue Ash. Debra was born on November 27, 1953 in Pensacola, Florida, the daughter of Charles Thomas and Mary Edwina (Auerwick) Walz. She was a 1969 graduate from Assumption High School in Louisville, KY. Debra continued with her education earning her Bachelors Degree from Bellarmine University and her Masters Degree in Education from the University of Louisville. She married her endlessly devoted husband of 42 years, Larry Tincher, in Louisville on July 25, 1981. Her dedication and love for her family was infinite, and she left a beautiful legacy of and family devotion and traditions. Debra worked as a first grade and kindergarten teacher for over 30 years, primarily at St. Peters School in Hamilton. But she was an educator in many other ways as well. After being diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer and retiring from teaching school, she continued educating others as a member of the Board of Directors of the Metastatic Breast Cancer Network. She organized and conducted numerous nationwide conferences in an effort to educate and advocate for those diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer. Her impact on this community was immeasurable, as is the legacy of bravery and strength she inspired by turning her diagnoses into a campaign for awareness and empowerment. She is survived and eternally loved by her husband, Larry Tincher; her children, Kristen Sturgill, Hamilton, and Ryan (Tamara) Tincher, Hamilton; five grandchildren she adored: Cameron, Drew, Addison, Callan and Lena; and her beloved feline companion, Adam. Debra was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Charles Walz. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 N. W. Washington Blvd., Hamilton, Ohio, 45013 with Pastor Owens officiating. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed in her name to METAvivor Research and Support, Inc at 1783 Forest Drive #184. Annapolis, MD 21401 or online at www.metavivor.org. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com



Funeral Home Information

Weigel Funeral Home

980 NW Washington Blvd.

Hamilton, OH

45013

https://www.weigelfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral