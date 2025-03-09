Tincu, John Andrew



age 77, of Beavercreek, passed away on Friday, January 31, 2025, at Hospice of Dayton, where he spent his final days surrounded by the warmth and comfort of his loved ones. He was born on February 23, 1947 in Dayton. John is survived by his wife, Sharon; his daughter, Colleen; his son, Jason (Hayley); his grandchildren: Paige, Cooper, Caylee and Moira; his sister, Marie Schoepper; and numerous other family members and friends whom he loved dearly.



The family will receive friends and loved ones for a Celebration of Life on Tuesday, March 11 from 5-7 p.m. at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Road in Kettering. A Catholic Mass at Church of the Ascension, followed by an interment ceremony at Calvary Cemetery, will be held the following day, March 12 at 11 a.m.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hospice of Dayton. For full remembrance please visit www.Routsong.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com