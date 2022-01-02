TINNEL, Sharyl E.



Age 81, passed away on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, after battling a lengthy illness. She was born on April 5, 1940, in Miamisburg, Ohio, to the late Harry and Helen (Brown) Jackson. She was a lifelong Miamisburg resident and graduate of Miamisburg High School. She supported all activities relating to Miamisburg and was an avid supporter of Vikings sports. She kept in close touch with her high school classmates (class of 1958) and friends throughout the years. She also participated and supported the Walk of EMMAUS through her church for many years. Sharyl loved her family, friends, dogs, and crafts. She did administrative work throughout her career for companies such as Sears, Dairy Mart, and Dayton Superior. She is survived by her children, Connie (Bryan) McIntosh, Douglas (Lisa) Tinnel, and Karen (Jeff) Turner. She is also survived by her grandchildren Amanda (Alex), Allyson, Andrew (Amy), Alex (Stephanie), Heather (Ben), Kyle (Katie), Taylor and Ryley as well as great-grandchildren Ella and Mason, and special friend Jim Hoerner. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm at the GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, 508 E. Linden Ave., Miamisburg, Ohio. A funeral service will follow at 12:00 pm. Interment will be at Ellerton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to Day City Hospice, c/o The Hope Foundation, 8039 Washington Village Dr., Dayton, Oh 45458 or to Miamisburg High School Campus Quest, c/o Miamisburg High School, 1860 Belvo Rd., Miamisburg, OH 45342. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com.

