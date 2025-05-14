Tipton, Edwin

Tipton, Sr., Edwin
Edwin E. Tipton, Sr., 83, Hillsboro, OH. Died 5/11/25. Preceded parents, Ishmer & Flossie (Schooler) Tipton; mother of 6 children Jacqueline Green & Alice "Faye" Tipton; brothers, Charles, Bill & Bobby. Edwin was a retired truck driver.
Survived by children, Kimberly Tipton, Tamara (Michael) Whisler, Ed (Sheri) Tipton, Gail (Michael) Ditello, Jan (Mark) Seimer, Cynthia (Kenny) Sims; 23 grandchildren, 42 gr grandchildren, 1 gr gr grandchild; sister-in-law, Katherine Tipton.Funeral services, 1PM Friday, 5/16/25, Thompson Funeral Home, Hillsboro; visitation Friday 11:00AM until 1:00PM; Burial Hillsboro Cemetery. www.thompsonfuneralhomes.com.
