Tipton, Marian Francis



Marian Francis Tipton, 79, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away on May 2, 2025, at Momentous Health at Franklin. Born in Clintonville, West Virginia, Marian was one of 12 siblings and a graduate of Smoot High School. She was a beautician and salon owner and also worked at Napa Auto Parts in Middletown. She was known for her love of teapots, shopping, and traveling with her sister and best friend, Louise Puckett. She was a longtime member of Calvary Missionary Baptist Church. Marian is survived by her children, Mindy Leen (Chad) and Roy Tipton Jr.; grandchildren, Sabrina Cox, Katrina Smith (Tyler), Kevin Tipton, and Casey Campbell (Tanner); many great-grandchildren; and siblings. She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Tipton. She was the best Mamaw anyone could ask for. Visitation will be held Thursday, May 8th from 10:00 AM-11:00AM at Baker-Stevens- Parramore Funeral Home, 6850 Roosevelt Ave. Middletown, OH 45005. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 11:00 AM with Larry McClure officiating. Interment will be at Butler County Memorial Park. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com.



