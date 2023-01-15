TIPTON, Robert C. "Bob"



Robert C. Tipton, "Bob", 81, of Kettering, passed away January 7, 2023. He retired from Optical Fashions after 44 years of service. Bob will be sadly missed by his wife of 59 years, Barbara Tipton; his two daughters, Lisa (David) Ashdown, Cindy (Dave) Helmig; 7 grandchildren Allyson, Anna, Garrett, Sierra, Cam, Jenna, and Max. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton. Memorial celebration will be held privately. Arrangements entrusted to Newcomer Kettering Chapel.

