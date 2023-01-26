TIPTON, Roy Douglas



Roy Douglas Tipton, 76, of Middletown, OH, passed away on January 23rd, 2023. Doug was a Vietnam veteran, worked in HVAC for 30 years before retirement, and member of the former Calvary Missionary Baptist Church in Overpeck, OH, where he served as an usher. Doug graduated from Madison High School in 1964 and ran Cross Country for the Mohawks. He was a skilled woodworker and craftsman who loved to fish. He is survived by his wife, Marian; children Mindy (Leen) and Roy Jr.; six grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and siblings and extended family around the country. He was lovingly cared for in the last years of his life by the amazing staff at Franklin Ridge Nursing Home. A Visitation will be held Friday, January 27, 2023, from 12:00 PM-1:00 PM at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 6850 Roosevelt Ave., Middletown, OH 45005. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at the Funeral Home at 1:00 PM with Pastor James Anderson officiating. Interment will be at Butler County Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601, in memory of Roy. Condolences may be made to the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com.



