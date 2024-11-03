Titlow, Bill



Bill "Pearod" Titlow, age 88 of New Carlisle, passed away peacefully on the evening of September 25, 2024, surrounded by his loving family.



Bill was born on June 11, 1936 in West Van Lear, KY to William B. and Amma Robinson Titlow. He grew up in Paintsville, KY with his two brothers, Douglas "Mickey" Titlow and Richard Titlow. Bill graduated from Paintsville High School. Bill enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1956 and served for four years, during which he met Gloria Kipps in 1959. Gloria and Bill married in 1960 and were married for 46 years before Gloria passed in 2006. Within that time, Bill worked for General Motors for 35 years, retiring in 1999. Bill was known for being a talented singer in his teenage years in the coal camp, an avid Nascar fan, having a great sense of humor, and someone who truly loved spending quality time with his family and friends.



Throughout his life, Bill was a devoted husband to his late wife, Gloria; a loving father to his two daughters, Lisa Rader and Corinne Youngholm and sons-in-law John and Buddy; a wonderful grandfather to Jacob Leary, Brooke Rader, Johnny Rader, McKenzie Barone, Savannah Youngholm, Madison Rader, Kennedy Youngholm, and great-grandson Deshawn Henry. He was supportive to his extended family and a friend to so many.



Memorial services will be conducted at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the ALS Association.



