TITUS, Jane M



TITUS, Jane Marlene, 92, of Springfield, passed away May 10, 2023 in Springfield Regional Medical Center. She was born June 22, 1930 in Springfield the daughter of the late Cecil and Mildred (Shade) Hanselman. Jane worked as an office manager at Mader Electric for a number of years. Survivors include four children, Chris Titus, Mark & Debbie Titus, Marline & Jack Palmer and Troy (Penny McBlane-Ake) Titus; eight grandchildren, Jason (Stacy) and Matthew (Natasha Ridenour) Titus, Amber (Ryan) Durant, Chloe (Arnie) Richardson, Sydney Palmer, Taylor Titus, Erika Portman, Jessica Hall; several great grandchildren and her longtime caretaker, Brenda Patterson. She was preceded in death by her parents and a daughter-in-law, Debbie Titus. A Graveside Service will be held at 12:30 pm on Monday, May 15, 2023 in Ferncliff Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to the Clark County Animal Welfare League. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

