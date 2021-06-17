TOBIAS, Maclyn H. "Mac"



Maclyn H. "Mac" Tobias passed away on June 10, 2021, in Lakeland, FL. He was born in Middletown, Ohio, on March 6, 1927, to Hayden S. and Agnes (Orr) Tobias. He married Lois Jean Walke on March 31, 1951, at the First United Methodist Church in Middletown. They celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary this past March. They moved to Florida, in 1995.



Mr. Tobias was employed by Tobias Photography until his retirement. He was owner/operator of the family business for over 50 years. He was a member of Professional Photographers of America,



Professional Photographers of Ohio, Ohio Society of Professional Photographers, the Lions Club, and many other community organizations. He worked part time for Animal Control with the Polk County Sheriff's Office. He served during World War II in Germany as part of the Army's 78th Division, 315th Regiment. He is a member of the American Legion Post #4 in Lakeland.



Mac is survived by his wife, Lois, their children, Piper (Peter) Mislovic, Lakeland, FL; Scott Tobias, Middletown, Ohio, and Tim Tobias, Columbus, Ohio, three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.



Burial will be at a future date at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be sent to American Legion Post 4, 1375 Ariana Street, Lakeland, FL 33803 or Polk County Animal Control, 7115 DeCastro Road, Winter Haven, FL 33880.



