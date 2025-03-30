Tobin, Donna June



Tobin, Donna June (nee Rupp), age 89, of Miamisburg, departed this like on March 26, 2025, at Otterbein Senior living Center. Donna was a 1953 graduate of Stivers High School. She was first employed by Ohio Bell as a telephone operator. Then employed by the Miamisburg and Centerville School Systems, where she thoroughly enjoyed her students. Later, she was employed as a receptionist at White Villa. Her community activities included the Cub Scouts as a den mother for her 3 sons. In her younger years, Donna loved painting, music, singing her way into the church choir, and performing opera. She was preceded in death by her high school sweetheart and husband, Richard A. "Rusty" of 64 years; her parents: Oscar J. and Zelpha L. Rupp; sisters: Phyllis Bruner and Jean Maxine (nee Nichols) Simon; brothers: Ronald Rupp, Billy Lee, and Raymond Nichols.



Donna is survived by her children: Richard A. Tobin II "Rick", of Virginia, daughter, Roni (nee Tobin) Cummings and son-in-law Kevin, of Arizona, Randy Tobin of Dayton, and Rex Tobin of Miamisburg. She left behind 8 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, sister Orvalee (nee Nichols) Foster, several nieces and nephews, many friends, and special friend, Don Grant.



Friends may call at the Tobias Funeral Home Belmont Chapel, 648 Watervliet Ave, Dayton, Ohio 45420, on Wednesday, April 2nd, 2025, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM. A funeral service will be held at Tobias Funeral Home Belmont Chapel on Thursday, April 3rd, 2025 at 10:00AM with a burial to follow at Dayton Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Dayton or Otterbein Senior Living.



