Tobin, James

Tobin Jr, James John



James John Tobin, Jr., aka "Jim," 81, of Dayton, Ohio passed away after a years-long struggle with vascular dementia, on February 9 in Pensacola, Florida. He was born on August 29, 1942.



Mr. Tobin married Alice in Dayton in 1963, with whom he moved to Florida in 2013.



He worked for 47 years at Tobin Bros. Moving and Storage in Dayton, a family-owned business he took over from his father, in the late 1980s. Mr. Tobin graduated from Fairview High School in Dayton in 1960.



He is survived by his wife of 60 years Alice, his oldest son James III, aka "Trey" (Leanne) Tobin and youngest son Stephen, aka "Kip" (Patricia) Tobin, along with his granddaughters Caitlyn Tobin and Cassidy Tobin.



Mr. Tobin was preceded in death by his parents Jim Sr. and Margaret Tobin, along with his sister, Jan.



The family requests those who wish to express sympathy to consider making a donation to the Alzheimer's Association in Jim's name.



