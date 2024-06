Todd, Charles R.



Charles R. Todd, age 72 of Fairborn OH passed away peacefully on May 30th 2024. He is survived by children Jason Todd (Rebecka), Sommer Todd (Keith), Charles M. Todd (Ruth), eight grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, three sisters (Judi, Annie, Peggy), one brother (JR) along with countless nieces, nephews and other extended family members. Celebration of Life to be announced. Rest in Peace, we will miss you.



