Toland, Carl W.



TOLAND, Carl W., age 79, passed away peacefully on November 9, 2024. Carl was preceded in death by his parents Clyde and Mary (Earley) Toland; brother, James Ryan; and niece Dianne Ryan Williams. He is survived by his wife Judy (Mahle) Toland; sister-in-law, Phyllis Ryan; and great-nephew, James Driscoll. We are grateful to our family, friends, neighbors, doctors (especially Dr. Michael Schmerler and the late Dr. James E. Lang), and caregivers for their kindness and caring throughout our journey with Parkinson's Disease. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, November 20, 2024, from 4 to 6pm at Spring Grove Funeral Home, Sharonville (10980 Reading Rd., Cincinnati OH 45241). If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Southwest Ohio (7625 Camargo Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45243) or the charity of your choice.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com