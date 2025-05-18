TOLLE, Edward R. "Ed"



EDWARD R. "ED" TOLLE, age 97, of Kettering, passed away on May 12, 2025. He was born in Dayton on February 16, 1928, the son of Crayton and Lillian (Miller) Tolle. Ed was a 1946 graduate of Chaminade High School, where he was a member of the Athletic Hall of Fame for football. Following his graduation, Ed proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps. Following his service, he married the love of his life, Marjorie (Munger) Tolle in 1948, and together they shared 64 years. He was a member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church for more than fifty years. In his free time, Ed was an avid fisherman and member of A.F.T.A., enjoying trips to Tennessee and Lake Erie with his fishing buddies for many years. He was an avid Notre Dame fan and was a member of the Milton Athletic Club. Ed was also a member of the American Legion, Kettering Post 598. Ed leaves behind his children, Ann Hagedorn, Ed Tolle, Mary (Ron) Klosterman, Margaret (Greg) Brown, Cynthia Tolle and John Tolle; ten grandchildren; twenty-three great-grandchildren, along with numerous lifelong dear friends. In addition to his parents, Ed was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Marjorie Tolle in 2012, along with his brothers, Crayton Tolle Jr. and Thomas Tolle. Family and friends are invited to gather on Tuesday, May 20, 2025 from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 4500 Ackerman Blvd., Kettering. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Ed's honor at 11:00a.m. He will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery, Dayton. A luncheon will be held following the committal service to celebrate Ed's remarkable life at the Presidential Banquet Center, 4548 Presidential Way. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts in Ed's name may be made to the Dayton V.A. Medical Center c/o Fisher House (CDCE), 4100 West Third Street, Building 425, Dayton, OH 45428. The WESTBROCK FUNERAL HOME-KETTERING is serving the family. Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting www.westbrockfuneralhome.com.



