Tomasena Liggins

Photo of Tomasena Liggins

Credit: Legacy.com

Credit: Legacy.com

Photo of Tomasena Liggins
Obituaries
6 hours ago
X

Liggins, Tomasena Ruth

age 82, passed November 20, 2025. Survived by loving family and friends. Visitation 10-11AM, Monday, December 1, 2025 at St. Timothy Baptist Church, 4466 Free Pike. Funeral follows at 11AM. Interment Calvary Cemetery.

H.H. Roberts Mortuary

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.

38 S. Gettysburg Avenue

Dayton, OH

45417

https://www.hhroberts.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
Matthew Horstman
2
Marcia Lake
3
Phillip Lewis-Pittman
4
Marie Swiger
5
Joseph Walusis