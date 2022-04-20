TOOSN-HUNTER, CeLinda

TOOSON-HUNTER, CeLinda M.
Sunrise August 26, 1963
Sunset August 10, 2022.
A lifelong resident of Dayton, Ohio, she was preceded in death by her parents Francis Louise and Willie Henry Tooson and her brother, Robert Lee Tooson. She leaves to cherish her memory 4 children, David, Davetta, Fereda, and Christian; 7 sisters, Ellen, Sarah (James Darden), Gladys, Deborah (Wade Harris), Loretta, Vicky, and Theresa (Lee Marzetti); and her brother, Tom Tooson. Linda will be missed by the love her of her life for the last 25 years, Roy White, as well as her grandson, Darius, whom she helped raise. Also mourning her are grandchildren, Shadavia, Little David, and Aiyanna as well as numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. As a Home Care provider, CeLinda touched many lives. Her gentle and loving manner was felt by many. She was respected by her clients and coworkers. She loved to dance and enjoyed her life to the fullest. The memory of her smiling face will remain in our hearts. Homegoing services will be held April 21, 2022, at Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave., 45416, with Minister Roger Henderson officiating. Visitation 10-11 am followed by funeral service at 11 am. Interment: Jefferson View Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family and virtual streaming link available at www.thomasfunerals.com.
Funeral Home Information
Thomas Funeral Home - Trotwood (Dayton)
4520 Salem Avenue
Dayton, OH
45416
https://www.thomasfunerals.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral