Totten, Cheryl



May 21, 1965  July 11, 2025



Cheryl Totten, 60, of Xenia, Ohio, passed away on July 11, 2025. Cheryl was a kind, selfless woman who loved deeply and always put others first. She was preceded in death by her son, Justin Lairmore, and her parents, Thomas and Janet Miller. She survived by her children: Mindy (Justin) Duncan, Lee Gaines, and Justin Hall; Grandchildren: Hunter, Connor, and Ryder; Siblings: Shirley McCall, Sharon Lemon, DD Copeland, Nancy Estes, Jimmy Miller, and Tom Lairmore Jr. She also leaves behind her partner and best friend, Rene Hall; Brenda Hall, who was like a second mother; her long time friend Lisa Hall; a lot of nieces, nephews, and friends she considered family. Cheryl had a joyful spirit, adored Mickey Mouse, loved caring for others, and made the best chocolate milkshakes and living with her sister Shirley. Per her wishes, she donated her body to science. She did not want a funeral. Cheryl will be deeply missed and forever remembered for her warmth, love, and generous heart. Now it's her time to rest. We will always love you!



