TOWLER, Barbara

TOWLER (Humble), Barbara



81 of Urbana, passed away on Monday, May 17, 2021, in Vancrest of Urbana. Visitation 10-12 p.m. Friday, May 21, 2021, in the Urbana Church of Christ in Christian Union.



Funeral services will follow at 12:00 p.m. Burial Kingscreek Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana, Ohio.

