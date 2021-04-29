TRAINER, Jaclyn Louise



70, of Springfield, passed away April 24, 2021, in the Ohio State University Hospital. She was born August 8, 1950, in Fort Knox, Kentucky, the daughter of Dolores (Gosch) and Gordon Wenzel. Jaclyn had been employed by the Clark County Sherriff's office. Survivors include siblings, Loyann (Roger) Roberts and John Lavell, numerous nieces and nephews including, Dustin (Jenna) Roberts, Russell Roberts and Aaron (Whitney) Roberts. She was preceded in death by her parents. Memorial services will be held at 7:00 PM Monday in the JONES-KENNEY-



ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Doug Bovey



officiating. Friends may visit with the family for one hour



prior to the services. Condolences may be shared at



www.jkzfh.com