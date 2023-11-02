Trammel, Geoffrey



TRAMMEL, Geoffrey S. Age 64, a lifelong resident of Dayton, born December 11, 1958, departed this life peacefully, Wednesday, October 11, 2023. He was a graduate of Jefferson Twp. High School, class of 1977, and a Contractor with the United States Air Force as a Designer/Modeler. Preceded in death by his parents, Booker and Pauline Trammel; brothers, Joseph W. Swann, Jr and Keith Trammel. Survivors include nephew Joseph Donovan Swann and sister-in-law, Gina Swann; Aunt Hazel Wilson and a host of other relatives and friends. Final disposition cremation. Memorial service will be held Friday, November 3, 2023 at Mt. Enon Missionary Baptist Church at 11AM.



