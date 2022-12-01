dayton-daily-news logo
TREADWAY, David

Obituaries
1 hour ago

TREADWAY, David F.

Age 80 of Dayton, passed away Monday, November 21, 2022, at Miami Valley Hospital. He was born August 11, 1942, in Dayton, son of the late Francis and Louise (Beaman) Treadway. He was a graduate of Northridge High School, Class of 1960 and proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam Era. David earned his Bachelor's Degree as a dual major from Wright State University and was on the Dean's List. He was the Owner and Operator of Red Canopy Concession and Catering for 25 years and was a well-known caterer in the Dayton area. Dave also enjoyed many hobbies and interests. Preceded in death by his parents, David is survived by 2 brothers, Ken and Jim Treadway, several nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Funeral services will be held at 12:30 pm, Friday, December 2, at the Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, Vandalia. Interment with military honors will follow at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 11:00 am until time of service.

Funeral Home Information

Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home - Vandalia

139 South Dixie Dr.

Vandalia, OH

45377-2123

https://www.mortonwhetstonefh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

