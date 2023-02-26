TRECASO, Joanne Pauline



Joanne Pauline Trecaso, Age 91, of Kettering, OH, passed away Jan. 5, 2023. Joanne was born on June 24, 1931, in Mobile, AL, to Cava Simpson D'Olive and Mitchell Eugene (Versace) Cooke.



Joanne was an inspiration and joy to all who met her. Remembering her beautiful smile, extreme thoughtfulness, her amazing strength and her undying love for her family and friends and her desire to spread kindness to all whom she met, Joanne will continue to be a wonderful example and inspiration to her family, to carry on these values in their own lives.



Joanne is preceded in death by her parents.



Joanne is survived by her loving family, children, Greg Trecaso and Lezlie Gillespie (Mark); grandchildren, Jack Gillespie (Madison Higham), and Julianne Gillespie; sister, Dolores Carr; brother, Tom Martin (Suzanne); aunt, Jane Lookabaugh; many very close nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



The family would like to thank the people at Davita Buckeye for their loving care and friendship.



A funeral service will be held Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, at 1 PM, receiving guests prior, at St George's Episcopal Church, 5520 Far Hills Ave. Dayton, OH, 45429.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests, if so moved, donations be made to the STXBP1 Foundation, helping to fund research for the condition of Joanne's loving granddaughter. STXBP1 Foundation, PO Box 1148, Holly Springs, NC 27540 or online to stxbp1disorders.org.


