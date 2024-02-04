Trego, Scott Wagner



SCOTT WAGNER TREGO, 50, of Kissimmee, Florida, passed away peacefully on January 18, 2024 at AdventHealth Celebration. He was born in Springfield on January 2, 1974, the son of Ryan and Joyce (Wagner) Trego. He is survived by his loving husband, Justin Trego of Kissimmee, FL. Scott will also be missed by his sister, Angela Crist, her husband, Jered, and his niece, Jayla. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Mildred and Clarence Wagner and Mildred Trego.



Scott was a graduate of Springfield North High School, a proud member of the class of 1992, and later went on to attend Clark State Community College. He participated and graduated from the Walt Disney World College Program where he attended classes and worked in the Walt Disney World Resort. From a young age, Scott started a journey in hospitality, starting as a restaurant manager. Throughout his career, he created great relationships with his team and customers. Progressing through various roles, he extended his leadership to open multiple locations, leaving his mark from California to Miami. He took pride in crafting exceptional service, always holding the values of Disney World hospitality close to his heart. Scott will be lovingly remembered for his sense of humor and great personality. He was deeply loved by all who knew him.



Scott was an animal lover. He also leaves behind his beloved dogs, Beau and Sophie, along with his guinea pigs, Will and Sonny. In his free time, Scott enjoyed various hobbies including Boy Scouts during his early years, bowling, and visiting Disney World. He was also an avid fan of Ohio State as well at the University of Georgia football.



A celebration of Scott's life will be held at 3:00 p.m. Friday, February 9, 2024 in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Tom Brodbeck presiding. The family will receive friends beginning at 1:00 p.m. until the time of service. Light refreshments will follow in The Landing at Littleton & Rue. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com





