TRENTMAN, Donald J.



Age 85, passed away peacefully November 30, 2020, in



Dayton with his wife Donna and his children by his side. He was born on August 22, 1935, to the late Sylvester and



Katherine Trentman in Delphos, OH. He graduated from the University of Dayton with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration: Accounting. Don would later earn a CPA and had a successful 26 year



career at Ernst & Whinney accounting firm. Don was a devout Catholic and lived life as a servant of God. He was a UD



basketball season ticket holder for 59 consecutive years and will always be part of the Flyer Faithful.



Don is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, LaDonna; children Janet (Larry) Dorman, David (Dianne) Trentman,



Denise (Dave) Richard, Linda (Jeff) Coon, Steve (Robyn) Trentman, Carol (Chris) Murray, Brian (Melissa) Trentman, Daughter-in-Law Joan Trentman, 22 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild, many other loving family members and friends. The family would like to acknowledge the exceptional care Don received from Dr. Pamela S. Werner.



He is preceded in death by his son Dennis.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 12noon Friday, December 4, 2020, at St. Christopher Catholic Church 435 E National Rd. Vandalia Oh 45377. The family will receive visitors starting at 10:30 am at the church. Mass will promptly begin at 12 noon. A private burial will be held immediately following Mass at Calvary Cemetery, immediate family only. Due to Covid-19, we ask to abide by social distancing guidelines and wear masks. Live streaming of the funeral Mass will be available via the parish website or can directly accessed here: https://venue.streamspot.com/08ab2659



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Catholic Social Services of the Miami Valley or St. Christopher Catholic Church in Don's memory. Online memories and



condolences may be left for the family at



