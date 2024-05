Andrea Beth



(Kelly) Treolo



Andrea Beth (Kelly) Treolo entered this life on March 8, 1961 and passed away on January 24, 2024. Family and friends, in casual attire, are invited to attend a Celebration of Life to be held on Saturday, May 25, 2024 at Bogey's at Rocky Lakes, Springfield from



12 pm to 3pm.



