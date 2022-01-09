TRIEBELHORN, R. Brian



48, of Denver, CO, passed away in December. He was born on September 8, 1973, in Fort Wayne, IN. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hiking, dirt biking/motorcycling and camping. He adored the wilderness and the mountains of



Colorado. He was a loving and doting dad to his dogs: a Cane Corso, Prima; a Boxer, Cully; and most recently, another



Boxer, Mickey. Uncle Bri was



extremely proud of and loved playing with his niece, Harper (11) and nephew, Boo (8). He was a graduate of Kenton Ridge High School (1992) and Wittenberg University (1996). Having played for the college football team, he loved to "Tiger Up!" and was an active member of a student social club. He was



often found playing a round of disc golf with his four-legged companion by his side. Brian was a generous spirit with a



vigorous personality and loved a good time. His family



includes dad, Bob Triebelhorn (Ruth George) of Springfield, OH; mom, Caren (Paul) Rarey of London, OH; brother Eric Triebelhorn of Portland, OR, and sister Kirsten (Dave) Witt with niece Harper and nephew Boo Witt of London, OH. Brian was blessed with many friends and family members, all of whom were deeply important to him. The family would like to make special mention of Jackie McKee, Kenny McCombs, Rory Haehn and Marsha Magill. Thank you to any and everyone who crossed his path and made it brighter for him.



The family plans to hold a Celebration of Life in the future.



In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to:



NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness): https://nami.org



Or



Old Friends Senior Dog Sanctuary: https://ofsds.org

