TRIGG, Jacquelyn

TRIGG (Moylan),



Jacquelyn K.



Jackie Trigg (nee Moylan), 82, originally of Dayton, Ohio, passed away peacefully in New Jersey, February 3, 2023, with her daughter by her side.



Born in Dayton, Ohio, to Edward D. and Alice (Weisner) Moylan, Jackie grew up well loved by all. Always with a smile, she was active in multiple clubs, sports editor for the Belmont Hilltopper, prom court attendant and singing whenever she could at variety shows and dances.



After graduating Belmont H.S. in 1958, Jackie went on to Ohio University before beginning a career in finance and banking, eventually retiring as Assistant Manager from Third National Bank.



Jackie loved her family. She was a proud and loving mom and grandma. She loved music and sang every day. She loved concerts, Ohio State football, golf, her cats and her grand-dogs. She loved the Indy 500 and taking trips with her two sisters. She was all heart, a peace keeper and made friends in all the cities she touched from Cleveland to Hilton Head. She loved the beach, her Belmont lunch buddies, the Thursday night dinner crew and most of all ice cream.



She is survived by her loving daughter and step children Pam Chmiel (Barrett), Tacy (Bill Brown), Tim (Beth); her grandchildren Kiley, Ryan, Braden, Brittany, Bailey and Lynley; her sisters Judy Turner and Jeri Eaton (Terry); and many loved nieces, nephews and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents; her spouses Michael Trigg and Sid Barrett; and niece Stephani.



Memorial services will be held at Westbrock Funeral Home, 5980 Bigger Road, Kettering, Ohio 45440 on Saturday February 18th, 2023. Visitation will be held from 10:00am to 11:30am, followed by a service where all are welcome. A family interment to follow.



The terrible disease that is Alzheimers robbed Jackie of many of her last years. Her daughter would like to thank the staff at Brightview Assisted Living and all of the many friends, family and personal aides that showed her love and compassion during this time. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Judes Children Hospital, Memorial ID 23349099, at 800-822-6344, a cause she lovingly supported.



Forever "the wind beneath my wings".

