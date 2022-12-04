TRIMBLE, Minnie P.



Age 81 – of Jefferson Township, OH, passed away Tuesday, November 29, 2022. Funeral Services will be held Thursday, December 8, 2022, at Bold Believers Church of Christ, 1306 Salem Avenue, Dayton, OH, at 9:00 a.m. Burial will follow immediately at Dayton National Cemetery, where she will be laid to rest with her husband, Fred Trimble, Jr. who preceded her in death. Minnie was a devoted mother and grandmother and enjoyed a long career with the Dayton VA Medical Center, where she retired in 2017 after 36 years. During her tenure she received many service awards for her dedication to her patients. She is survived by her children: Colonel Al Trimble USMC, Ret. (Pamela) of Springfield, VA; Yvonne Trimble (Kevin), Cincinnati, OH; Jamiel Trimble (Adrienne), Houston, TX; Valerie Trimble, Dayton, OH; Vivian Allen (William), Cincinnati, OH; Fred Trimble III (Britton), Kensington, MD and Iza Godbold (Mark), West Chester, OH; She also has a host of grandchildren, cousins, friends and family who love her and will miss her dearly.



